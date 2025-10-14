Subscribe
Start Here ~ I Don't Accept Your Apology (And You Shouldn't Either)
Our world is forgetting how to feel and HSPs are keeping the pilot light of humanity burning.
Oct 14
•
Teri Leigh 💜
How I Learned My "Too Much" Was Exactly Enough
A love letter to my fellow "over-emotional" writers
Oct 7
•
Amanda Saint
September 2025
7 Money Patterns That Keep Sensitive Souls Financially Stuck
The 7 Chakra Money Wounds
Sep 30
•
Teri Leigh 💜
I Earn 10x More With Fewer Subs (700 vs. 3,000)
More subscribers ≠ more Income and the money mindset shift that drives revenue
Sep 29
The Body Keeps the Financial Score
When your body says "no" to abundance—and what to do about it
Sep 23
•
Teri Leigh 💜
The Day My Financial Identity Died
Life as We See It: Strawberries, Yoga Studios, and the Stories Money Tells About Who We're Allowed to Be
Sep 16
Why Your Nervous System Sabotages Your Bank Account
Breaking the nervous system patterns that block abundance
Sep 9
•
Teri Leigh 💜
and
Dr. Axel Meierhoefer 🏕️🔥
I’m Not Letting Money Write My Story Anymore!
How a lifetime of financial wounds led me to create a radical experiment in healing scarcity, together in community.
Sep 2
•
Teri Leigh 💜
August 2025
The Restaurant Bill That Taught Me Money Is Never About Money
What happens when you see money as the love language it really is
Aug 26
•
Teri Leigh 💜
The Journey from Sacred-City of Scarcity to The Sacred City of Abundance
Throughout August and September, I'm exploring the sensitive soul's relationship with money.
Aug 19
•
Teri Leigh 💜
The MindfulSense of Not Enoughness
What scarcity tastes, sounds, and feels like to hypersensitive souls
Aug 12
•
Teri Leigh 💜
Roadtrip Reflections Where The People Are The Destination
This is the meaning of life, connecting heart-to-heart with other sensitive souls.
Aug 5
•
Teri Leigh 💜
