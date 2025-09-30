I’ve been collecting, reading, and analyzing the applications for Abundant Money Mindset Program over the last three weeks. While I’m not usually one for listicle posts, this was too obvious for me…as these 7 money patterns screamed so loud from all the applicants. Of course, my brain thinks in the patterns of the seven chakras, and these seven money patterns go right in line with our core nervous system responses that live in the chakra energies of the human body. I am not promising to fix anything or solve any problems at root level with this program, but I do promise that we will all remain curious and open to some pretty phenomenal and unexpected results as that is always what happens when sensitive souls join together in community to work through vulnerabilities together. The Application window closes TODAY at midnight (central USA timezone). If you’ve been thinking about this on any level, I encourage you to apply and keep your options and perspective open. What I’ve learned about this work is that the magick starts happening as soon as you commit. Apply Here

1. The Worthiness Wound: “I’m Too Much or Not Enough” ( Core Chakra)

The Pattern: Deep-seated belief that they don’t deserve financial abundance or success. Oscillates between feeling entitled and feeling unworthy.

What They Say:

“Don’t feel worthy, I have scripts that are playing in my head and heart”

“I think deep down I don’t think I’m worthy of charging a lot for my expertise”

“am scared to thrive”

How It Shows Up: Chronic undercharging, imposter syndrome around money, sabotaging success when it arrives, giving away services for free.

2. Safety = Scarcity Programming: “Abundance is Dangerous” (Root Chakra)

The Pattern: Unconscious belief that having money means losing love, safety, or spiritual connection. Money = danger at a nervous system level.

What They Say:

“Real abundance has always had a very high price tag. To gain money I had to lose loved ones”

“I know it’s related to me feeling fundamentally safe...but I also know it’s deeper than that”

“I need to prepare for the worst”

How It Shows Up: Feast/famine cycles, anxiety when money flows in, unconscious sabotage of financial success, hoarding vs. spending extremes.

3. The Helper’s Dilemma: “Good People Don’t Profit from Helping” (Heart Chakra)

The Pattern: Belief that charging fairly for healing, creative, or helping work is somehow unethical or “not spiritual.”

What They Say:

“Feel like I’ve capped out in my profession/shouldn’t make a lot off of helping others”

“I seem to attract people with no money”

“Am worried about the judgment if I choose a less ambitious path”

How It Shows Up: Chronic undercharging for services, attracting clients who can’t/won’t pay, guilt around making money from meaningful work.

4. Analysis Paralysis & Financial Overwhelm: “It’s Too Complicated” (Third Eye Chakra)

The Pattern: Using complexity and confusion as an excuse to avoid taking action. Perfectionism preventing progress.

What They Say:

“I haven’t learned how to manage it, set goals around it, and treat it with the respect it deserves”

“I procrastinate as I am feeling overwhelmed by everything (not just financial)”

“I can’t live with it, and I can’t live without it. I don’t know where it ACTUALLY fits”

How It Shows Up: Avoiding financial planning, procrastinating on money tasks, getting stuck in research without implementation.

5. Past Trauma Self-Talk Creating Present Blocks: “I’ve Already Failed” (Throat Chakra)

The Pattern: Previous financial mistakes or traumas create a story that they’re “bad with money” and it’s too late to change.

What They Say:

“think it’s too late for me to actually figure it out. I’ve fucked it up for so long”

“Sabotage my creativity with ‘I am not good enough. I can’t do it.’”

“I’m afraid to take actions that could change my life. This fear is real”

How It Shows Up: Giving up before starting, negative self-talk, using past mistakes as evidence they can’t succeed with money.

6. Inherited Family/Cultural Money: “It’s Complicated” (Crown Chakra)

The Pattern: Simultaneous craving and rejection of money. Wanting financial security while being suspicious of money itself.

What They Say:

“Our relationship is complicated. It’s a push-pull. One moment I feel abundant...At other moments, I have experienced absolute doom and terror”

“Forbidden flirtation, lack of trust, anxiety ridden”

“I don’t trust you. I know you can be feeble, and I also know I need you”

How It Shows Up: Erratic money behavior, cycles of earning and losing, emotional spending followed by restriction.

7. Money Shame: “Money is the Root of All Evil” (Sacral Chakra)

The Pattern: Carrying ancestral and family programming about money being bad, dangerous, or corrupting. Unable to separate from family money stories.

What They Say:

“other people’s relationships with money impact me as well. Mostly my parents and husband who all have issues with scarcity mindset”

“When I feel good, they reinforce the scary messages about money”

“Don’t feel worthy, I have scripts that are playing in my head and heart”

How It Shows Up: Guilt around having more than family members, repeating generational money patterns, feeling like success betrays family values.

What To Do About This:

Address the Nervous System

These patterns live in the body, not the brain. Start with somatic practices, breathwork, and nervous system regulation before diving into budgets and investment strategies. You can’t think your way out of ancestral trauma.

Create Safety Through Community

Shame thrives in isolation but heals in witnessed connection. Group work with other sensitive souls normalizes these struggles and breaks the isolation that keeps patterns stuck.

Combine Inner Work with Practical Action

Information alone won’t heal worthiness wounds, but healing work alone won’t teach investment strategies. The magic happens when you address both the emotional patterns AND build real financial skills simultaneously.

Work with Ancestral and Family Patterns

These issues are inherited programming. Use family constellation work, ancestral healing practices, and conscious examination of money stories passed down through generations.

Start with Micro-Doses of Change

Don’t try to overhaul everything at once. Small, consistent actions that feel safe to the nervous system create sustainable transformation. $5 automatic investments matter more than perfect budgets never implemented.

Reframe Money as Spiritual Practice

For sensitive souls, money work IS spiritual work. Position financial healing as part of their soul’s evolution, not separate from it. This removes the false choice between money and meaning.

This is precisely what we will be doing together in the Abundant Money Mindset Program October 21 - December 9.

We have no idea what results you will experience, but we are really curious to find that out together!

