The MindfulSense Mentor 🧚

Bringing all the colors and pixie dust

to the weirdos and sensitive souls of the world.

I live at the intersection of Grounded Avenue and Woo-Woo Way. This is a space for people who feel a little too much, care a little too deeply, and sense a little too far beyond what’s been explained.

If you’ve ever had a mystery symptom no one could explain…

If your body holds memories your brain forgot…

If you’ve swallowed your voice to stay safe…

Or if you’ve ever been told you were “too sensitive”—

✨ You’re in the right place.

We feel the messiness of life in big sloppy ways right down to frequent crying when we don’t even know why we’re crying. Our brains work in circles, loop-de-loops, curly cues, and spiral designs while our senses work in hyper-drive.

I write for the sensitive ones. The deep breathers. The over-feelers and meaning-makers who walk through the world with soft eyes and strong hearts.

If you’ve ever been told you’re “too much,” or if your body says things you don’t know how to translate, or if words feel like spells that shape your soul—this space was made for you.

This is a place for those who are healing in real time. The ones who are learning to let the body speak its language again. The ones who understand that emotions aren’t problems to fix, but portals to fuller aliveness in life.

Can we be friends?

🌀 About TeriLeigh

I don’t just read symptoms—I sense to them.

I was born with hyperacusis, which means I hear sounds with greater sensitivity than most. I also experience synesthesia, where words and emotions arrive in textures, colors, and flavors.

When I read your words—whether written or spoken—I don’t just understand them. I feel them. I see them. I taste them.

Your tension may show up as tart green. Your sadness as velvet blue. Your back pain might whine like an out of tune violin string.

Over 30 years, I have taught over 200,000+ students and worked 1-1 with over 2,000+ clients. I’ve held and carried many titles: Teacher, Writer, Wellness Educator, Spiritual Mentor, Shaman Elder, Chakra Expert, Reiki Master, Yoga Instructor, Heart Sister, Soul Retriever, Perspective Shifter, and all around Magick Maker.

Here are a few quirky things about me:

🌹 I look up the etymology of words just for gits and shiggles.

🏊 I was a synchronized swimmer and I can hold my breath for 2min

🐕 I talk to dogs as if they are humans.

You bring the feeling.

I’ll bring the pixie dust.🧚✨

All free subscribers receive:

Twice Monthly Articles that feel like opening a window—stories and symbols drawn from my own sensitive life experiences and client case-studies shared through fiction-like storytelling, showing how real people’s pain speaks in metaphor, and how healing doesn’t always look like “getting better”—it looks like becoming more whole.

Everything here is written in rhythm with the body. Somatic. Symbolic. Breath-first.

Paid Subscribers ($7/month or $77/year)

If the free posts open something in you, the paid posts help you walk with it.

– Twice-monthly practice posts — These are my personal protocols, the daily and seasonal rituals I teach and live by. They arrive like soft blueprints for navigating the body’s messages, especially around symptoms, stress, trauma, grief, and spiritual transition.

– Full access to mini-courses and masterclasses archive — including breathwork, nervous system repair, language medicine, manifestation mindset, energetic boundaries, and ancestral healing.

Mini-courses offer a series of 3-10 minute MindfulSense mini-exercises

Workshops are 30-90 minute videos and/or live zooms.

– Full Archive — all free posts enter “archive mode” after two-months. If you want access to older content, paid subscribers see everything, anytime.

This tier is for those who want to embody the work—who want to feel it in the lungs, the spine, the cells, and the language they speak to themselves.

