HUSH ~ Highly Unapologetic Sensitive Humans

Sam Messersmith
2d

An extravagant darkness sounds deliciously delightful. Like the darkest of dark chocolate.

Adrienne Webster
2d

I love it when you said, " We aren’t afraid of what is. We are afraid of what could be and what we don’t understand."

That is so true.

Also, the experiences you described with the doctor and therapists are just awful! What a terrible thing to be treated that way when you are just honestly wanting some help!

