🕯️Soulstice Circle

It’s the holidays . . . “yay”🙄🤦🏻‍♀️

We empaths take in the frantic energy, the collective anxiety, and the forced cheerfulness. We absorb it all while quietly masking our deep level of exhaustion, drowning in everyone else’s emotions while our own needs get pushed further and further down.

Every year at this time we feel…

tired of pushing through seasonal depression like it’s just something to “get over.”

the weight of everyone else’s holiday expectations pressing down on you.

our bodies begging for rest but your calendar says you don’t have time.

the need to set boundaries but guilt keeps getting in the way.

a craving community with people who actually understand what it means to be sensitive.

a desire to embrace this season’s darkness instead of fighting it.

a readiness to trust that what you find in the quiet, dark places within yourself is exactly what the world needs from you.

Yet we know, from the marrow of our bones, that the darkness of winter is an invitation to turn within, to trust what we find in the silence and stillness of our own being.

We need to process the emotions we’ve been carrying all year long—our own and everyone else’s—so we can emerge in the spring ready to bring our medicine to the world.

This is the work we empaths are meant to do.

We process emotion.

We hold space.

We feel the feels for ourselves and others.

So everyone as a community can emerge better, stronger, lighter.

But we can’t do it for others until we do it for ourselves.

What if this winter season could be different?

A weekly ritual to honor sensitivity

What if, instead of succumbing to seasonal affective disorder and holiday burnout, we created a sacred container for ourselves?

What if we took this time to embrace the darkness?

Candlelit Soulstice Circle

Sunday evenings

November 30 - December 21

7:00-7:45pm EST

Each week, we’ll gather with other sensitive souls who get it. These are people who understand what it means to feel everything, and we want deep, spiritual, intentional work that requires community.

I’m partnering with Sam Messersmith of Wandering Willow, a certified forest therapy guide, to hold this space with you. Together, we’re weaving two powerful practices into each session.

Sam will guide us through a simple forest therapy visualizations. This is a way to connect with nature’s wisdom even from your cozy living room. These gentle practices help our nervous systems remember that darkness isn’t dangerous—it’s restorative.

I’ll offer a simple somatic exercises that is body-mind-spirit practices designed specifically for sensitive nervous systems. This is the perfect blend of spiritual woo-woo and scientific neurological reset.

Each meeting leaves room to hold space, honest-authentic-vulnerable-safe-container space, with and for each other. This is space for you to share what you’re actually feeling, what you’re actually struggling with, what you’re actually discovering in the darkness.

We won’t offer advice, solutions, how-tos, or fix-its. We will just honor each other in our truths and affirm our abilities to stand strong in our sensitivities and eventually, when the timing is right, emerge from the darkness into the light.

This is a sacred container designed for presence and vulnerability. There are no replays. There are no recordings. This is the kind of healing that happens when you show up live, when you witness other sensitive souls in their truth, when you allow yourself to be witnessed in yours.

Think about what you spend trying to feel better during the holidays: extra therapy sessions, the impulse purchases, the self-help books that promise quick fixes but never address what it’s actually like to be this sensitive in a world that doesn’t honor rest.

This is different.

This is honoring your nature instead of fighting it, embracing the darkness as sacred, and giving yourself permission to hibernate and restore so you can emerge in spring with your medicine intact.

Registration closes November 27th so we can create an intimate, safe container for this work.

Spaces is limited to 15 people—it’s a circle, a community, a sacred container for sensitive souls who are ready to embrace what winter is actually asking of them.

P.S. - If you’re reading this and feeling that pull in your chest, that’s your intuition saying yes. Trust it. Your sensitive soul knows what it needs, and what it needs right now is this circle. I’ll see you there.

