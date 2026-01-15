HUSH ~ Highly Unapologetic Sensitive Humans

Jocelyn Millis
3d

This is a poignant and moving representation of all the people in Minnesota trying to help others get on with their lives. There is far too much devastation being visited upon people who are peaceful hardworking people.🌹

1 reply by Teri Leigh 💜
Neural Foundry
3d

The Muppet framework here is brilliant. Using Animal vs Kermit to illustrate different helper energies really clarifies something I've been thinking about with activism. I've bounced betwen being a Gonzo and wanting to be more Kermit, and this helped me see that both matter depending on the moment. The Scooter section about legal observers hit home becuz I did documentation work at a few protests last year and that "calm hands for evidence" line captures exactly why it felt so important even when the urge was to jump in louder.

1 reply by Teri Leigh 💜
