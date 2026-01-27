HUSH ~ Highly Unapologetic Sensitive Humans

HUSH ~ Highly Unapologetic Sensitive Humans

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather Fox's avatar
Heather Fox
1d

Sending so much respect and love from the North Shore of Minnesota. When I see you all out there day in and day out, in the frigid cold, standing up for your neighbors while remaining peaceful, I get choked up every time. Damn proud to be a Minnesotan right now. Know the entire world is watching in awe. You all are giving hope to the rest of us.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Teri Leigh 💜
Sherry Taveras's avatar
Sherry Taveras
1dEdited

Thank you Teri for continuing to share your boots on the ground stories that we don’t get to hear that helps give hope in the midst of chaos. I feel to play my part in the collective is to love and serve those around me in my communities off and online while keeping you and the people in MN and around the world in my heart and prayers. Thank you for your voice that is so much needed right now. 🙏🏾❤️

Reply
Share
2 replies by Teri Leigh 💜 and others
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Teri Leigh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture