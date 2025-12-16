December is about hyperesthesia, or hyper-sensitivity to touch. This kind of tactile sensitivity can be very physically uncomfortable. We sensitive souls are hyperaware of every sensation, every shift, every change in your body that most people don’t even notice, and it’s time we stop apologizing for it!

Maya’s Veil Pt 1: Missing Your Best Friend’s Wedding Over Sweatpants

Maya is a spiritually-aware woman who collects crystals, reads tarot, and missed her best friend’s wedding because she literally couldn’t find anything to wear. She lives in a uniform—one specific brand of gray sweatpants and black tank tops—because everything else makes her nervous system want to crawl out of her skin.

When I did a chakra reading, the problem was obvious: she was all spirit, no body. Her upper chakras were wide open, processing intuitive information constantly. Her body was screaming at her through tactile sensitivity, klutziness, and bruises she didn’t remember getting, but she couldn’t hear it because she had zero body awareness.

This week, I’m sharing the prescription I gave Maya—and why doctors, therapists, and energy healers all missed what was really happening.

Prescription

“Why hasn’t anyone else ever suggested this!?” She almost jumped out of her chair as she raised her voice. “It makes so much sense. Just so much sense.”

“The thing about doctors is that they work almost entirely with the physical level of things, the body. To come at you from the physical when you have no body awareness, they might as well be speaking to you in a foreign language!”

“I hate going to the doctor. Nothing they ever do for me or tell me ever feels right.”

“That’s because they are working in the lower chakras, and you are functioning from the upper chakras.”

“Well duh.” She face-palms herself.

“I agree. And the therapists work almost entirely from the mental-emotional. That’s probably a bit better for you, because they can relate to you. But therapists are trained to focus on solving a problem and they often hyperfocus on the problem and that only makes it worse.”

“Is that why I always feel worse when I leave the therapist, like they just dredge up all the shit from my childhood and then send me out the door to deal with the mess?”

“Yup. But where you are coming from is energetic, mystical, esoteric, and doctors and therapists don’t have that approach in their toolbox.”

“But I’ve tried energy healers and Reiki practitioners and other chakra balancers, and they never work all the way either.”

“I know. The problem is that doctors work in the physical, therapists work in the mental/emotional, and energy healers work in the spiritual/energetic, but none of them really integrate them all.”

“Shit. You’re right,” she sat forward on her chair. Her aura was active now, bouncing and bubbling. “Please tell me you’re not gonna make me go back to that gym because that personal trainer was Type A on steroids and I don’t need that in my life.”

“No, you don’t have to do the gym. That wouldn’t work for you anyway because it would demand too much energy from your root and core when they are deficient.”

“Thank Goddess.”

“I suggest you start a daily dancing ritual practice, and with that, you and I start working together through my chakra awareness MOZI Method exercises to get your brain and body and energy all talking together again, to bring your lower chakras up to speed with your upper ones and get your heart really loving your body.”

“Yes. That. Let’s do that. But how will that make it so that I can wear different clothes than these rags?”

“I don’t know that it will, at least not right away.”

“What?!”

“I don’t want to focus on the uniform wardrobe issue. We’re not even going to think about the clothes. Your therapists probably tried some form of exposure therapy, right?”

“That’s when I finally quit going.” [rolling eyes]

“Right. Because forcing you into clothes that feel wrong isn’t healing - it’s just more trauma. We’re going to focus on you feeling good in your body, and your body will tell you when it’s ready for different textures.”

“Yes. That. Let’s do that,” she said again.

Does this resonate with you? That feeling of having tried ALL the things—doctors, therapists, energy work—and each one helps a little but nothing gets all the way there? Maybe you’ve suspected the problem is that nobody’s integrating the physical, emotional, and energetic pieces together. If that’s you, drop a comment. What’s been your experience with the fragmented approach to healing? I read every single comment, and so do other sensitive souls who are trying to figure this out.

About TeriLeigh

I’m a chakra reader and spiritual mentor who helps highly sensitive souls stop apologizing for feeling everything so intensely. For over 20 years, I’ve worked with people who’ve been told they’re “too much”—too sensitive, too emotional, too aware—and I help them understand that their sensitivity is actually spiritual intelligence trying to come online.

I created the MOZI Method, which is basically a way to get your brain, body, and energy field all talking to each other again. I’m also a Reiki Master, a yoga instructor, and a shaman elder, but honestly, the most important credential I have is this: I’m one of you. I’m a highly sensitive person who gets it. There was a time when I could only wear one specific tank top and pair of shorts because everything else made my nervous system want to crawl out of my skin. And I’m still not sure I’ll ever wear a real bra again (sorry, not sorry).

Most practitioners work either with your body OR your emotions OR your energy, but they don’t integrate all three. I do, because that’s the only thing that actually worked for me. I don’t fix people or try to make them “normal.” I help them make friends with their bodies and discover that their “too much” nature is exactly what the world needs.

Also, I look up word origins just for gits and shiggles, and I talk to dogs like they’re humans. 🐕

A note on privacy: Maya is a composite of several real clients. I’ve changed names and details, but this pattern of living entirely in upper chakras while being disconnected from the body? I’ve seen it dozens of times in sensitive souls.

Part 3 (finale) drops next week, where I’ll show you Maya’s actual process—the resistance, the surprising breakthroughs, the setbacks, and the real (messy, non-linear) transformation that unfolded. Fair warning: it didn’t go how either of us planned. It went better in some ways, sideways in others, and taught me as much as it taught her.