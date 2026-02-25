Fierce Love for Minnesota, the USA, and the World

We Showed Up for Minnesota.

What’s happening in Minnesota right now is too heavy to carry alone, and I wasn’t about to pretend otherwise. So we built a virtual circle, invited in some magick, and let people show up however they needed to.

And show up they did.

People came from all over: Kansas City, California, British Columbia, Seattle, and yes, right here in St. Paul and Minneapolis. Real humans who give a shit.

Our certified Theta Healer, Kyle Fisk, led us through a grounding meditation that moved through the seventh plane of consciousness — which, if you’re not familiar with Theta healing, is basically the energetic zip code of unconditional love and the Creator’s frequency. Kyle has this incredibly gentle, steady way of guiding you there, and I watched the whole room (virtually) exhale together. We visualized light filling the dark corners. We sent love to Minnesota’s people. We held space for the grief that’s sitting in people’s bodies right now.

If you missed our live zoom session, you can get all the benefits of the group healing by watching the replay!

The caregivers, both here in Minnesota and across the globe, are struggling. The therapists, the CNAs, the healthcare workers. The people who are literally holding everyone else together are quietly falling apart in the margins. The helpers need help too. ALWAYS.

The vicarious trauma that healers carry when the world keeps throwing tragedy at their doorstep. It’s real, it’s heavy, and we don’t talk about it enough. Today, we talked about it.

The conversation kept circling back to community. “We The People” isn’t a slogan, it’s a living, breathing, active choice we make when we decide to show up for each other.

Today, we did something. We sent real love into a real crisis. And through Venmo donations (thank you, thank you, THANK YOU), 100% of the funds raised are going directly to GoFundMe accounts for Minnesota families who need rental assistance by March 1. Right now.

Kyle is available for personal Theta healing sessions if today stirred something in you that wants more one-on-one attention. His info will be in the recording post. The recording itself will be up on Fierce Love Substack soon so that anyone who registered can revisit it whenever they need a drop of unconditional love.

Book with Kyle

We built a container of fierce, glittery, defiant love for a state that is carrying so much right now.

Minnesota, we see you. We feel you. And we are not going anywhere.

If you want to donate, every single dollar goes to families in need.

Venmo @Teri-Leigh-1

Thanks for giving a shit.

I love you all fiercely,

TeriLeigh💜

Imagine the Anthem

Oh what I want to see

By the dawn’s early light

Is a safe peaceful world

With no reason to fight

Let those stripes and bright stars Stand for peace not more war

For the beauty we watch

wherever children are beaming

No more rockets’ red glare

No bombs bursting in air

Sweet dreams through the night when we’re no longer scared

Oh say can that star spangled banner yet wave

Within a world of peace

Where we all can be safe.

