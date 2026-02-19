HUSH ~ Highly Unapologetic Sensitive Humans

Nancy E. Holroyd, RN
13h

Since my daughter died, I find myself doing such shallow breathing air is barely exchanging. Other times the inspiration is short and shallow with a long expiration. When I realize that’s what I’m doing, I’ll become more deliberate to how I’m breathing.

Marni Willms
16h

Great information, Teri. Thank you. Has your research revealed what it means when one’s natural state is actually forgetting to breathe? As in, I have to remind myself to breathe. 😵‍💫 (And yes, the exhale is exponentially easier.) ❤️

2 replies by Teri Leigh 💜 and others
