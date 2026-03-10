Fierce Love

Fierce Love

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Upshaw's avatar
Barbara Upshaw
11h

This is such a lovely article. I woke up this morning feeling depressed and wondering what hellacious news would be dropped on our psyche today. And then I read your article. My heart sang. Thank you for the virtual sourdough bread, Teri! ❤️🥪

Reply
Share
2 replies by Teri Leigh 💜 and others
Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
3h

Great job. This was great.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Teri Leigh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture