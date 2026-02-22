I hope you enjoy this guest post by my dear friend Amanda Saint. She is a sensitive soul who has dedicated her life to the art of writing. Her work in Mindful Writing is ground-breaking. I highly recommend her Writing Sangha.

I was a quiet child. Not shy, exactly. Just quiet. Watchful. Feeling everything deeply and saying very little of it out loud. Because I’d learned that silence was safer.

I grew up in a family where anger was the only permitted emotion. My mother’s rage. My stepfather’s violence. My step-siblings bullying. The chaos and unpredictability that meant I was always scanning, always bracing, always trying to read the room before the room could hurt me.

In that environment, my feelings — all of them — were a problem. Not because I was loud or demanding, but because I felt too much, too intensely, about too many things. I cried easily. I cared deeply. I was moved by beauty and devastated by cruelty and frightened by their anger and unable to hide any of it as well as they seemed to want me to. My emotional range, in a family that only knew how to express rage, made everyone around me very uncomfortable.

So I learned to swallow it. To turn my feelings inward. To become very still on the outside while everything churned beneath the surface.

For a long time, that stillness looked like coping. It wasn’t. It was disappearing.

I found a love of writing when I was very young. Because the page was the one place where I didn’t have to pretend. I could bring whatever was actually happening inside me, all the feelings I had to hide, as there was no one there to be disturbed by them. No anger in response to my sadness. No discomfort at my tenderness. No impatience with my need to try and make sense of things.

The page simply received whatever I brought. And received it again the next day. And the next.

That’s not a small thing, for someone whose inner life had always been treated as too much. It was, in many ways, everything.

That early love of writing never left me. It became the thread I followed through my whole life. Into journalism, where I learned to find the human story inside every subject I wrote about. Into communications work, where I discovered how much words matter — how the right ones can open people up and the wrong ones can shut them down. And eventually into fiction, where I could finally tell the kinds of stories I’d always needed to tell — about complicated families, about the long shadows childhood casts, about what it takes to find your way back to yourself.

Writing two novels and a novella taught me things about my own interior world that years of trying to make sense of it in my head never could. There is something about the sustained act of putting feelings into words, of writing toward truth rather than away from it, that does something to the writer. Moves things. Clears things. Makes space.

And then, about three years ago, something shifted again. I began to understand that the writing I most wanted to share wasn’t about fiction at all. It was about what I’d discovered writing could do — not for the manuscript, but for the person holding the pen. I began teaching people to write not as aspiring authors but as human beings with feelings they need to process, stories they need to tell themselves, lives they need to make sense of.

What I’ve found, again and again, is that the people who benefit most from this kind of writing are the ones who feel things deeply. The ones who have always been told, in one way or another, that their emotional world is inconvenient. Too intense. Too much. The ones who learned early to manage their feelings quietly and by themselves, if at all.

These are the people who, when they finally give themselves permission to write honestly — not beautifully, not skillfully, just honestly — discover that there was never anything wrong with their depth of feeling. That it was always a gift, not a flaw. A way of being present to life that most people never fully access.

Writing doesn’t teach them this. It makes them remember it.

Mindful writing — writing as a practice of presence rather than a pursuit of perfection — is not about craft. It’s about sitting down with what’s actually alive in you today. The grief you haven’t had space to feel. The joy that felt too fragile to claim. The confusion about something that happened, the thing you’ve been carrying without knowing quite where to put it.

It’s about writing your life. Your feelings. Your experience of being human in the world right now, in this body, at this age, with everything you’re navigating.

And it’s about doing that in community. Because there’s something that happens when we write in the presence of others who are doing the same — something that doesn’t happen when we write alone. A sense of being witnessed without being judged. Of not being the only one struggling or searching or trying to make sense of things.

I want to say to anyone who has spent their life feeling things too deeply, caring too much, being moved too easily by the state of the world and the people in it that it is not a malfunction. That it’s a gift. And writing — not to be good at it, not to produce anything, just to show up and let the feelings out onto the page — is one of the most powerful ways I know to honour it.

The page doesn’t judge you. It never has. Whatever you bring — however large, however raw, however unresolved — it can hold it. All it asks is that you show up.

I’ve recently opened The Writing Sangha — a women-only mindful writing practice community for exactly this. We gather not to produce but to practice. Using our words as a path to healing, presence, and connection with ourselves, each other, and our world. Weekly writing sessions, monthly deeper circles, an online space where I’m actively present throughout the week sharing prompts, insights, and snippets of what I’ve been moved to write, as well as four complete courses to work through at your own pace.

You don’t need to be a writer. You only need a willingness to show up and write honestly, in the company of women who understand what it means to feel deeply.

If it’s calling to you, I’d love to have you there. You can find out more here.

Amanda Saint is the founder of The Mindful Writer, an award-winning author and publisher, and a mindfulness mentor. She lives nomadically with her husband, John, has been teaching writing for fifteen years, and believes that writing our lives with honesty and compassion is one of the most healing things we can do for ourselves and our world.