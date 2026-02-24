Addiction Has an Aura

I know what addiction looks like in a person’s energy field.

And now, I am seeing it on a global scale, as Power is an Addiction. It’s showing up en masse through the immigration raids, the Epstein files, the arrest of British Monarchy, the fall of spiritual leaders like Deepak Chopra, and more.

The aura of addiction, especially addiction to power, is the scariest and ugliest vision I’ve ever experienced in my tender synesthetic world.

I’ve seen addiction up close, in people I love dearly. Addiction is a hungry parasite that is as sneaky and charismatic as a vampire. It feels like a black hole, sucking life-force into a vacuum and leaving behind a cold, chilling emptiness that remains perpetually hungry. It has a dark center with pointy syringe-like edges that are always reaching, always poking, always looking for the next thing to consume.

Every horror-movie monster, from Alien to Predator to Pennywise to Freddy Krueger, is a representation of what I see in the aura of those consumed by addiction.

What I’ve discovered recently, since ICE invaded Minnesota, is that same aura exists on those in positions of power.

Power is an addiction.

And right now, I feel it everywhere, as evidenced by the increasing violent actions of ICE in Minnesota.

I’ve watched this power-addiction aura intensify in real time, and the footage has marked the stages.

I saw it in the video of an ICE detained Mubashir Khalif Hussen at Cedar-Riverside in early December 2025, even though he offered to show proof of citizenship. He was later released miles away from where he was taken. Mubashir provided written testimony for a congressional field hearing.

I saw it again, only stronger, once Bovino came to MN, on the video of the agents pulling Aliya Rahman from her vehicle and detaining her as she was going to a doctor’s appointment for a traumatic brain injury.

I saw it again, much stronger, in the face and eyes of Jonathan Ross after he shot Renee Good, and in the frantic energy of the agents guarding her body, refusing to offer or allow medical aid before EMTs arrived.

I saw it grow as I watched videos of ICE agents attacking a neighborhood in North Minneapolis with tear gas and pepper balls after two agents shot Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis.

I saw it even hungrier, and much more manic, in the men who attacked and shot, and celebrated the death of Alex Pretti.

Just like a drug addict builds a tolerance to the substance, needing more of the drug in higher doses, the ICE agents here in Minneapolis have developed a hunger for power that has grown like an uncontrollable addiction over the three months since they first arrived here. As a collective, these agents’ auras have grown darker and hungrier and more black-hole-like over time.

Power Behaves Like a Drug

Power is a drug.

And now it appears in the auras of those with authoritarian power.

I can’t unsee it.

The neural reward loop of power works like any highly addictive substance. The first hit feels like everything, then the body adapts and tolerance builds. What used to satisfy stops working, so you need more: more control, more dominance, more compliance, more spectacle. As the tolerance climbs, empathy burns out, because empathy slows down the next hit. Eventually the behavior escalates into cruelty that looks like frantic, glitchy grasping—overdose energy.

That’s where we are right now. The people at the very top of our federal power structure are glitching. They can’t get enough, snd when an addict can’t get enough, they self-destruct, taking the people enabling them down with them.

The Epstein files are the clearest example of this self-destruction in slow motion.

As more documents surface, we’re watching an entire ecosystem of power addiction unravel, and the names keep coming. Monarchs. CEOs. Politicians. Spiritual Gurus. And yes, Deepak Chopra, whose name reportedly appears thousands of times in those files, a man who built an empire on spiritual wisdom and the language of consciousness.

Power Addiction doesn’t care what costume you put on: linen pants, a crown, a suit, a mala bead necklace. The hunger is the same, and the aura is the same. When admiration becomes supply and followers become currency and accountability becomes optional, the drug takes over every single time.

The self-destruction is always public.

The cover-ups require more cover-ups. Prince Andrew gives an interview thinking he can charm his way through it and ends up the first monarch to be arrested in over 400 years. The Epstein network thought its walls would hold forever, but the higher the tolerance climbs, the less careful the addict becomes, and eventually the whole thing collapses under its own weight.

You Cannot Reason With an Addict Who Doesn’t Want Help

So what do we do?

You cannot reason with an addict who doesn’t want help. You cannot logic your way into getting them to see clearly. You cannot bargain, plead, explain, or shame them into sobriety. Anyone who has loved someone deep in their addiction knows this truth in their bones. The attempts to reason with them don’t just fail, they fuel the cycle, cuz attention, even the outraged kind, is still energy flowing toward the addiction.

And this is exactly what Minnesota is modeling right now, and why the world is suddenly taking notice of this quiet and humble “flyover” state that houses the headwaters of the Mississippi River and is nestled between the Great Lakes.

Minnesota Is Showing Us the Way

In a recent conversation with Stephen Colbert, Texas State Rep. James Talarico said that this is not a left vs. right issue, but rather, it is a top vs. bottom issue. Minnesota understands this and is working from the bottom, under the surface, to activate and expand a mycelial network of support.

Think about what happens in a forest fire. It appears like this force from above renders total destruction on the land. But underneath the scorched earth, the mycelial network (fierce love), that vast underground web of fungal threads that connects root to root and tree to tree, is not only surviving, it’s activating. It’s been there the whole time, quiet and invisible, and the fire is exactly the catalyst it needed to accelerate its work. New growth doesn’t come from fighting the fire. It comes from what’s already alive underneath it.

Minnesota’s response to the federal power surge wasn’t to debate or negotiate with the machine. Minnesota knows we need to activate the fierce love of our mycelial network, turning toward each other in the form of hyper-local, immediate, neighbor-to-neighbor love, rapid response networks, mutual aid.

Minnesota is a mycelial network of Fierce Love at work.