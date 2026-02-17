This is my way of spiritually understanding the pain of this moment in history,

and keeping hope alive in my soul. As a chakra-expert, this is my reality.

I see it. I feel it. I’m experiencing it myself.

Chakras are real.

And every human being in Minnesota right now is getting a massive chakra upgrade.

A chakra is the place where nerve lines intersect —72 million chakra intersections in your body.

The chakras are the places where information converges and gets routed. The seven major chakras are simply the biggest “junctions” along your spine—major traffic circles for your nervous system.

And. . . your system has a dimmer switch.

Sometimes you need bright, fierce, full-beam energy. Sometimes you need soft, low lamp light. Your body adjusts the dimmer constantly, and those adjustments show up as hormones, moods, sensations, impulses, sleep patterns, digestion, tears, courage, and the feeling in your belly when you know something is off.

When your world gets turned upside-down and inside-out and normal doesn’t exist anymore, your chakras get overloaded with new information and have to re-calibrate their dimmer switch functionality.

Which is why, Minnesota’s chakra system is getting a massive upgrade as a result of Operation Metro Surge occupation by ICE and DHS.

Root Chakra: Minnesota in High Gear

Minnesota’s dominant chakra is the Root.

The root chakra is the base layer of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs: Am I safe? Do I have food and nourishment? Do I have shelter and support? Is my body okay and are my people okay?

When basic safety and survival are challenged and these needs are compromised, the root chakra kicks into high gear, which is what we Minnesotan’s live every winter when facing sub-zero temps and blizzard conditions for months on end.

Operation Metro Surge has activated our root chakra circuitry, only this time it is a different kind of ICE. We are defending each other from violent forces as we also raise funds, collect donations, and deliver basic needs to those more at risk. Our people are standing closer together, because nobody should have to be alone when the world is unsafe and the ground is unstable.

I’ve said it before, Minnesota has a deep and complex mycelial network of support. And this occupation has activated the network into high gear, growing that reticulated root system deeper and wider and stronger in every way.

This occupation is demanding that Minnesota’s Root chakra matures. We are no longer dependent on outside systems or forces to support us, we are supporting ourselves, 100 percent. We used to trust and depend on our federal government, and now we are supporting ourselves against it.

And we’ve got this!

Heart Chakra: Minnesota Learning to Receive

Minnesota’s secondary dominant chakra is the Heart, the married partner to the Root. Put simply, we know how to love, and love deeply. While the Root builds the house, the Heart opens the door and puts the kettle on.

While Minnesota’s Heart chakra is strong, it is also more than a little… leaky.

The heart and lungs are designed to give and receive all day long, inhaling and exhaling, pumping in and pumping out. However, Minnesota’s cultural rhythm has leaned too heavily on the pumping out and the exhale.

We give more than we receive. Our default response to a compliment is to decline it and offer three more in return. For example, Minnesota pays about $6.88 in federal taxes for every $1.00 it receives back in direct federal support.

We are good at pouring love. We invite in asylum seekers and make them family, welcoming refugees for decades: the Hmong, the Somalis, the Karens, and so many more. We integrate people into our neighborhoods, our schools, our churches, our workforces, our potlucks, and our lived sense of “us.” That is a community that knows how to make belonging.

And, we give too much. Before all this happened, we had a massive leak in the Heart chakra, and it showed up in the most Minnesota way possible: we trusted, we assumed good faith, we kept giving, and massive fraud found room to grow. Our goodwill went way way too far. The leak was the lack of protection around love.

Operation Metro Surge is forcing a different kind of Heart work now. As we build boundaries against ICE, we are learning boundaries in all ways. We love our immigrants. We want them here. But we have to be better about protecting our boundaries.

And, we have to be better at receiving. Through the ICE occupation we are actually asking for help from other states and communities, and we are receiving it, teaching us that love gets to have a spine.

Minnesota is learning how to stop over-giving and to let support come toward us without flinching, without minimizing, without waving it off, without insisting we are “fine.”

Minnesota is learning how to inhale.

Core Chakra: Minnesota Finding Its Spine

Minnesota’s Core chakra has always been on the softer side.

We are overly humble, putting others first, staying quiet, polite, “reasonable” and under-the-radar. We don’t like attention. We let our root and heart take the lead so that the core doesn’t have to flex.

Operation Metro Surge is changing that.

Core chakra energy is personal power. It is the inner fire that says, “This is who we are, and this is what we stand for.” Integrity with a backbone, and boundaries that do not wobble when pressure shows up.

Well, pressure has shown up in the form of a big-bad-bully challenging every core value we hold dear.

ICE is forcing Minnesota to put ourselves—our people, our values, our sense of right—above the intimidation of “highest authority.” The bully keeps pushing new rules, new demands, new distortions, and Minnesota keeps responding with the same unwavering Core message.

No.

We keep documenting. We keep filing legal cases. We keep doing things according to our true values, even when it would be easier to fold.

As a result, the world is taking notice, and we can’t downplay our power to deflect attention anymore. Minnesota is standing center stage now, visible to the whole world, and we are learning how to be seen without shrinking.

We are learning how to own who we are, and how to say it out loud.

Throat Chakra: Minnesota Finding Its Voice

Minnesota has always been a little hush-hush in the throat.

If we don’t have anything nice to say, we don’t say anything at all. If we do have something real to say, we often wrap it in neutral language that sounds polite and leaves room for interpretation. “That’s different.” “Interesting.” “Huh.” It has always been hard to read what a Minnesotan really thinks, because we have been trained to sand down the sharp edges of truth until nobody bleeds and everybody can still eat hotdish together.

Operation Metro Surge has changed that.

This occupation has pushed Minnesota’s throat chakra into a new octave. We have learned to swear, yell and chant. We have also learned a more Minnesota way of using our voice, and it is not just volume. It is repetition and consistency through our steady insistence of common sense. We keep naming our laws and our policies, issuing judge’s orders, documenting the injustices, and repeating the same truth again and again.

And mostly, Minnesota is singing.

We are singing our truth in gentle, beautiful, vibratory, resonant song. This is what a throat chakra upgrade looks like. The voice comes online, and the truth comes out.

The vibration of our song is changing the collective energy of the world.

I swear I can feel Prince guiding us from the ancestor realm, proud of our every move, reminding us that Minnesota has always known how to turn love into sound.

Crown Chakra: Minnesota’s Wise Ones Holding the Line

In Minnesota, the Crown chakra is showing up through our wise ones.

Our spiritual leaders, clergy, and Native Elders, our teachers, professors, and educators. These are the sages spearheading most of this resistance. They are coordinating and organizing, building the grassroots containers, showing up in public with prayer, with moral clarity, with steady presence, and with the kind of courage that does not need to shout to be powerful.

And they are reaching out to other states, guiding teaching, connecting, and networking.

Simply put, here in Minnesota we are led by Faith.

When the Root goes into high gear, when the Heart learns to receive, when the Core finds its spine, and when the Throat starts singing, the Crown is the part that keeps it all pointed toward what is right.

It keeps Minnesota remembering who we are, even while we evolve into who we are becoming.

Fierce Love.

Cuz LOVE is all there is.

God says so.