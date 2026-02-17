HUSH ~ Highly Unapologetic Sensitive Humans

HUSH ~ Highly Unapologetic Sensitive Humans

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Meredith Bourne's avatar
Meredith Bourne
2d

I love this post SO MUCH!! As a neurospicy physician who is equally into evidence-based science and spiritual "woo woo," this is so affirming (and what a BEAUTIFUL painting). Thank you for existing in the world and sharing your gifts, Teri. You are seen and loved and celebrated, as are all my fellow humans energetically upgrading in MN. ❤️

Reply
Share
2 replies by Teri Leigh 💜 and others
Dana OHara Smith's avatar
Dana OHara Smith
2d

You hit this post out of the park! WOW! 🌟✨💥💥💥

Reply
Share
1 reply by Teri Leigh 💜
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Teri Leigh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture