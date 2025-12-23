December is about hyperesthesia, or hyper-sensitivity to touch. This kind of tactile sensitivity can be very physically uncomfortable. We sensitive souls are hyperaware of every sensation, every shift, every change in your body that most people don’t even notice, and it’s time we stop apologizing for it!

Catching up on Maya’s story:

Part 1

Maya missed her best friend’s wedding because of severe clothing sensitivity. Could only wear one uniform: gray sweatpants and black tank tops. The chakra reading revealed why: all spirit, no body. Living entirely from the crown down with zero body awareness.

Part 2

I explained to Maya why doctors, therapists, and energy healers all missed what was happening (they don’t integrate physical + emotional + energetic) and gave her a prescription: daily dancing and MOZI Method exercises to build body awareness. Not about forcing her into different clothes. About making friends with her body.

Now for the part everyone wants to know: Did it work? What actually happened when Maya started dancing in her living room and doing the exercises? Here’s Maya’s messy, non-linear, surprisingly sideways transformation.

Week One: The Dancing Revelation

Five days into her daily dancing practice, Maya called me, breathless.

“Holy shit. HOLY SHIT.”

“What happened?”

“During my dancing ritual today I looked down at my legs and realized I haven’t gotten a single new bruise this week. Not one. And I just... I could FEEL where my body was in space. Like I knew where my legs were without having to look. Does that sound crazy?”

“That’s called proprioception,” I said, grinning. “Welcome to your body.”

She started crying. “I didn’t know. I didn’t know other people could just... feel where their body is. I thought everyone had to look down to check.”

Week Three: “This Isn’t Working”

By week three, the initial high and dopamine rush had worn off. Maya texted me: “I don’t think this is working. I’m still wearing the same uniform. Nothing has changed.”

I smiled. Right on schedule.

“What HAS changed?” I texted back.

Long pause. Then: “I don’t know. I can feel my feet now when I walk? Is that weird?”

“Not weird. That’s normal.”

“I don’t know as anyone has ever called anything about me normal.” she grinned.

“Do you remember when we first did the MOZI Method mula exercise and you couldn’t tell me where the weight was on your feet, and you didn’t even know that you had flat feet?”

“Oh! That’s another thing, I think I have a tiny arch now!” She stood up and showed me her mula MOZI stance, and there was indeed the beginnings of an arch on her feet.

“Yup, that’s an arch. You’ve been doing your homework. Tell me what else is going on in your world, but I don’t want to hear about your uniform.”

“I have been doing my homework. Whenever I go to the bathroom, just like you said. But now I find myself MOZI-ing when I’m waiting in line, while I’m on hold on the phone, and other random times. I keep hearing you say we don’t want to focus on the negative, so I’ve been doing my sankalpa every time I catch myself in those negative self-talk cycles.”

“Remember, it’s taken you years of zero-body-awareness to get where you are, it’s gonna take time to change those patterns. But tell me what else has been happening in your life?”

“Oh, I can’t believe I almost forgot to tell you, I’m starting to get tarot clients again! I had three people call me last week, and one of them told me she wants to pre-pay for sessions for her kids. That just came out of nowhere!”

“I don’t think that’s a coincidence Maya. Last week we worked on your core chakra of confidence and identity, and you talked a lot about how you felt the most confident back when you were doing tarot readings regularly. You applied that intention to your sankalpa and your core chakra uddi MOZI exercise, and it is working.”

Week Five: The Sideways Shift

Maya text me, excited.

“I CHANGED MY SHEETS.”

“Okay...”

“No, you don’t understand. I’ve had the same sheets for eight years because they’re the only ones that don’t make my skin crawl. But yesterday I was at the store and I saw these bamboo sheets and I just... reached out and touched them. And they felt good. So I bought them. And I’ve been sleeping in them for three nights and it’s fine. Actually, it’s better than fine.”

This is how body awareness works, showing up in tiny moments of noticing—this feels good, this doesn’t—that you couldn’t access before because you weren’t in your body enough to feel the difference.

Month Three: The Moment It Clicked

Month three, Maya showed up to our session wearing... gray sweatpants and a black tank top.

But something was different. For weeks I had watched her aura gradually spread through her lower chakras, but the glass dome on her crown had been ever-present. ON this day it was gone. Her crown chakra extended to the ceiling with a pulsing and radiating light.

“I’m not wearing the uniform,” she said, grinning.

“What?”

“These aren’t the sweatpants. These are a different brand. I ordered them online because the fabric looked soft. They came yesterday and I put them on and...” she paused, her eyes tearing up. “I wore them all day. I didn’t think about them once. I just... existed in my body.”

That’s when I knew her lower chakras had woken up. She wasn’t managing her sensitivity anymore—she was working with it.

Six Months Later

The photo came through on a Saturday morning.

Maya, standing at a farmer’s market, holding a basket of fresh lavender. She was wearing a flowing purple velvet skirt with a white silk blouse and about seventeen different necklaces layered at her throat. Her feet were bare in leather sandals.

She looked exactly like the Pinterest boards she’d been saving for years.

The text underneath: “My body said YES to the velvet. So I listened.”

Then, three flashing dots, and a minute later. . .

“I’ve also lost 25 pounds! 🫣”

That’s the thing about making friends with your body—it starts telling you what it wants. And when you listen, it celebrates!

Maya still wears her gray sweatpants sometimes. She also wears velvet and silk. She wears whatever her body says yes to that day.

And she stopped apologizing for any of it.

And she still does a dancing morning and evening ritual at her altar every single day.

It was never about the sweatpants.

It was about a woman learned to come home to her body, to trust herself, and to listen to the wisdom of her sensitivities.

And yeah, sometimes that wisdom wears velvet to the farmer’s market.

A note on privacy: Maya is a composite of several real clients. This pattern of living entirely in upper chakras while being disconnected from the body? I’ve seen it dozens of times in sensitive souls.